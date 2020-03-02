Football

VIDEO - Frank Lampard - 'We were unfortunate to lose twice to Liverpool'

Lampard - 'We were unfortunate to lose twice to Liverpool'
view | 00:37
SNTV

Just now

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard thinks his side were unlucky to lose twice so far this season to Liverpool - the side they face in tomorrow's FA Cup fifth-round tie.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos