Football

VIDEO - Goalkeeper sees red for rugby-like tackle in AFC Cup Final : SNTV

Goalkeeper sees red for rugby-like tackle in AFC Cup Final : SNTV
9 views | 00:40
SNTV

Just now

Watch as goalkeeper An Tae-song is sent off for rugby tackle in the AFC Cup Final.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos