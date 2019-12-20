Football

VIDEO - 'Guardiola taught me to be ruthless' - Arteta

'Guardiola taught me to be ruthless' - Arteta
32 views | 00:44
SNTV

Just nowUpdated

Mikel Arteta said that he understands that Arsenal fans are concerned at his lack of managerial experience after he was presented to the media as the club's new head coach on Friday.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos