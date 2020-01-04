Hazard is '100% ruled out' of Supercopa de España semi-final

Football
Hazard is '100% ruled out' of Supercopa de España semi-final2 views • Just now
Zlatan scores in AC Milan friendly1,905 views • 21 hours ago
Mourinho: The FA Cup is beautiful - it's full of surprises409 views • Yesterday at 20:04
United and Pogba at breaking point as Juve wait in the wings - Euro Papers6,281 views • Yesterday at 16:01
Priority is players' well-being, not cups, for Klopp824 views • 24 hours ago
Guardiola tells journalists - 'I accept that I am a failure'3,401 views • Yesterday at 16:09
Mourinho expecting 'bad news' about Kane injury558 views • Yesterday at 17:02
Rooney reacts to Derby debut - 'I've watched this league for a long time and I'm ready for it'443 views • 02/01/2020 at 23:44
Mourinho says 'I was rude to an idiot' in press conference1,682 views • 01/01/2020 at 21:35
