VIDEO - Hazard is '100% ruled out' of Supercopa de España semi-final

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed that Eden Hazard will miss at least the next two games and is '100% ruled out' of their Supercopa de España semi-final with Valencia on Wednesday 8th January.
