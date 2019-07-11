Highlights: Tunisia break Madagascar hearts

Football
Euro Papers: Griezmann’s next club confirmed, PSG panic over Neymar14,106 views • 9 hours ago
Euro Papers: Barca cash flow crisis could open Neymar door for Real8,136 views • 23 hours ago
Algeria beat Ivory Coast on penalties296 views • 1 hour ago
Euro Papers: Arsenal deal for French starlet 'essentially complete'9,340 views • 23 hours ago
Nigeria hit late winner to reach semi-finals522 views • 23 hours ago
Senegal claim semi-final spot with Benin win216 views • 23 hours ago
Highlights: Tunisia break Madagascar hearts11 views • Just now
Mikel believes Nigeria can repeat 2013 success in AFCON313 views • 9 hours ago
‘We have seen it all now’ – Alfred Gomis gets away with huge howler362 views • 23 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
#TheBreakaway - A great day for Geraint Thomas as defending champion flies under the radar
Euro Papers: Griezmann’s next club confirmed, PSG panic over Neymar
La Planche des Belles Filles 2012 - A moment Bradley Wiggins will never forget
Euro Papers: Barca cash flow crisis could open Neymar door for Real
Elated exhaustion - watch the moment Dylan Teuns conquered Stage 6
Algeria beat Ivory Coast on penalties