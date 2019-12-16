Football

VIDEO - Horrendous karate kick earns Schalke keeper straight red

Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel clattered into Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Mijat Gacinovic in the 66th minute of Sunday's Bundesliga game. He saw red.
