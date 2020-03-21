Football

VIDEO - How Brazil superstar Ronaldinho ended up in prison on his 40th birthday

Why Ronaldinho spent his 40th birthday in prison
125 views | 01:00
SNTV

19 minutes agoUpdated 11 minutes ago

One of the 21st century's most iconic football stars Ronaldinho and his brother will remain in preventive imprisonment in jail while under investigation, after entering the country with falsified documents - including his 40th birthday on 21st March, 2020.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos