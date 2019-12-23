Football

VIDEO - I fear more cases of racism - Jose Mourinho

I fear more cases of racism - Jose Mourinho
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho said on Monday that he feared there will be more cases of racism from supporters - as his club launched an investigation into the racist chanting which marred their Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday.
