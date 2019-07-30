VIDEO - 'I fell in love with Maradona' - De Rossi at his Boca Juniors presentation
See moreSee less
Football
Euro Papers: Shock Prem club closes on Juventus star Moise Kean6,230 views • 22 hours ago
'I fell in love with Maradona' - De Rossi at his Boca Juniors presentation7 views • Just now
Lewandowski 'regrets' Hummels decision 'not to help us anymore'1,368 views • 22 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have ‘no chance of beating City’ if they repeat Napoli performance1,514 views • 18 hours ago
Euro Papers: Pogba move 'inevitable' as United set price at £180m7,053 views • 28/07/2019 at 12:34
Euro Papers: Arsenal stun rivals to strike €80m Pepe deal7,332 views • 27/07/2019 at 12:28
Euro Papers: Prem giants panic as club meets Pepe asking price7,300 views • 26/07/2019 at 12:28
#WeCareDoYou – Arsenal fans in America slam owners437 views • 26/07/2019 at 09:48
Euro Papers: Milinkovic-Savic's agent arrives in London for United talks4,913 views • 25/07/2019 at 13:49
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Brad on a Bike: Champagne moments as Wiggins rides the final stage
Euro Papers: Shock Prem club closes on Juventus star Moise Kean
Wiggins podcast: Bernal a 'true sporting hero' after Tour win
Wiggins podcast: Thomas and Froome will both win Tour again
Highlights: Ewan pounces for Paris win, Ineos toast Bernal
‘You can’t declare a new finish line!’ – Decisions after landslide made no sense