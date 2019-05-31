Football

VIDEO - 'I'm the world record holder for winning semi-finals,' jokes Jurgen Klopp

'I'm the world record holder for winning semi-finals,' jokes Klopp
108 views | 00:29
Eurosport

42 minutes agoUpdated 9 minutes ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp jokes he is the world record holder at winning semi-finals ahead of the Champions League showpiece against Tottenham.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos