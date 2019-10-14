Football

VIDEO - ‘I wanted to play hockey over football’ - Petr Cech fulfils his childhood dream

01:09
Eurosport

3 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Former Chelsea and Arsenal stopper Petr Cech made his ice hockey debut for Guildford Phoenix on Sunday, fulfilling a childhood dream.
