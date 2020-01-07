Football

VIDEO - 'I will never be Manchester United manager' says Pep Guardiola

'I will never be Manchester United manager' says Pep Guardiola
75 views | 00:25
Eurosport

41 minutes agoUpdated 31 minutes ago

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will never move to Manchester United, even if it was the only job offer he had.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos