Football

VIDEO - Is this the greatest and worst own goal of all-time? Probably

Is this the greatest and worst own goal of all-time? Probably
203 views | 00:47
Eurosport

25 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Notodden FK goalkeeper Espen Vasby and midfielder Martin Holmen combined to produce one of the best and worst own goals of all time in the Norwegian second division.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos