Football

VIDEO - Jose Mourinho expecting 'bad news' about hamstring injury for 'irreplaceable' Harry Kane

Mourinho expecting 'bad news' about Kane injury
199 views | 01:03
Eurosport

Just now

Jose Mourinho discusses Harry Kane's hamstring injury and warns that the Tottenham Hotspur striker's prognosis is unlikely to be good.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos