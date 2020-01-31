VIDEO - Jose Mourinho interviews himself in hilarious press conference
See moreSee less
Football
Real launch €180m deadline day bid for Liverpool star, so Bale can go to Spurs - Euro Papers7,326 views • 1 hour ago
Mourinho interviews himself in hilarious press conference124 views • Just now
Next Cristiano Ronaldo chooses Barcelona to play alongside Messi – Euro Papers8,577 views • Yesterday at 14:22
Barcelona desperation sees them turn to Giroud – Euro Papers3,093 views • 29/01/2020 at 13:01
Solskjaer: 'Sanchez will come back and prove you all wrong'1,859 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
Aubameyang set for Arsenal departure - Euro Papers4,420 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
Liverpool make shock move for Napoli man - Euro Papers7,390 views • 28/01/2020 at 12:58
Barca make audacious €80m bid for French forward - Euro Papers5,918 views • 26/01/2020 at 12:43
Barca agree deal for next Dani Alves - Euro Papers3,490 views • 25/01/2020 at 13:21
More videos
Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final
‘Unbelievable! Point of the match!’ – Zverev comes out on top in exceptional exchange
‘A real rarity! Smashing a winner off a smash’ – Zverev produces brilliant against Thiem
Real launch €180m deadline day bid for Liverpool star, so Bale can go to Spurs - Euro Papers
Top 5 Shots: Some stunning tennis from a tense semi-final
Highlights: Top seeds Mladenovic and Babos win second Australian Open title