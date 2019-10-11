Football

VIDEO - Joyous scenes and 'Icelandic thunderclaps' as Iranian women attend first football match

Joyous scenes and 'Icelandic thunderclaps' as Iranian women attend first football match
view | 00:52
Eurosport

Just now

Iranian women were legally allowed to attend a men's football match for the first time in 40 years on Thursday, although Amnesty International described the move as a "cynical publicity stunt".
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos