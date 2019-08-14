Football

VIDEO - Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard praise ‘historic’ decision for woman to referee Super Cup final

Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard praise ‘historic’ decision for woman to referee Super Cup final
Stephanie Frappart will becomes the first woman to referee a major UEFA competition final when Liverpool face Chelsea in the Super Cup on Wednesday.
