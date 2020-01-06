VIDEO - Jurgen Klopp loved 'every second' of youthful Liverpool's FA Cup win over Everton
See moreSee less
Football
Arsenal close in on emergency big-name signing- Euro Papers559 views • 1 hour ago
Real Madrid name the date for latest Brazilian wonderkid arrival - Euro Papers6,929 views • Yesterday at 13:08
Jurgen Klopp loved 'every second' of youthful Liverpool's FA Cup win over Everton12 views • 29 minutes ago
Guardiola wary of United's pace ahead of League Cup clash25 views • 30 minutes ago
Van Bronckhorst unveiled as new Guangzhou R&F manager27 views • 04/01/2020 at 21:08
Hazard is '100% ruled out' of Supercopa de España semi-final69 views • 04/01/2020 at 20:53
Zlatan scores in AC Milan friendly2,523 views • 03/01/2020 at 23:05
Mourinho: The FA Cup is beautiful - it's full of surprises505 views • 03/01/2020 at 20:04
United and Pogba at breaking point as Juve wait in the wings - Euro Papers6,472 views • 03/01/2020 at 16:01
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Arsenal close in on emergency big-name signing- Euro Papers
Real Madrid name the date for latest Brazilian wonderkid arrival - Euro Papers
WATCH - Lindvik secures second victory in a row
Johaug seals Tour de Ski title
The ultimate match that put darts back on the map
Guardiola wary of United's pace ahead of League Cup clash