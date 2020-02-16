Football

VIDEO - Juventus offer star duo to Manchester United in attempt to re-sign Paul Pogba – Euro Papers

Juventus offer star duo to Manchester United in attempt to re-sign Pogba – Euro Papers
4,169 views | 01:01
Euro Papers

30 minutes agoUpdated 8 minutes ago

In today's Euro Papers, reports from Italy suggest that Juventus have a major offer in the pipeline to try and tempt Manchester United into selling Paul Pogba.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos