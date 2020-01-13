VIDEO - Kompany: ‘I wouldn’t bet a pound against Man City winning the Champions League’
See moreSee less
Football
Why Suarez may have 'ruined' Liverpool's £90m transfer - Euro Papers4,175 views • 18 minutes ago
Arteta urges other players to step up in absence of suspended Aubameyang17 views • Just now
Kompany: ‘I wouldn’t bet a pound against Man City winning the Champions League’21 views • Just now
Simeone takes solace in Atletico remaining unbeaten over 90 minutes despite Cup Final defeat10 views • Just now
Valverde apologises for Super Cup red card, but Ramos says he’d have done the same thing33 views • Just now
Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers5,561 views • 11/01/2020 at 12:32
'Messi is number 9, 10, 11…' - Guardiola on the best striker and Aguero’s record1,633 views • 14 hours ago
Klopp: Why Firmino said sorry after scoring winner2,808 views • 11/01/2020 at 22:00
Eriksen's Inter contract details revealed but Conte isn't finished there! - Euro Papers3,512 views • 24 hours ago
More videos
AO Stories: Sampras can't contain his emotions after coach illness
Biggest names in tennis sign up for Rally for Relief tournament in Melbourne
Why Suarez may have 'ruined' Liverpool's £90m transfer - Euro Papers
The Big Take - Did Mark Selby mean to kill the Ally Pally moth?
'And he gets tops for the title!' - Warren wins dramatic final
Arteta urges other players to step up in absence of suspended Aubameyang