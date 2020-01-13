Football

Kompany: 'I wouldn't bet a pound against Man City winning the Champions League'

Kompany: ‘I wouldn’t bet a pound against Man City winning the Champions League’
Eurosport

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says Manchester City didn’t prioritise the Champions League during his early time at the club, but are desperate to win it now and would be his favourites.
