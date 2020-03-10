Football

VIDEO - Kylian Mbappe suffering from angina - Thomas Tuchel

Mbappe suffering from angina - Tuchel
96 views | 00:41
SNTV

Just now

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for his side’s crunch Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund with the 21-year-old suffering from a bout of angina.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos