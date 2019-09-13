Football

VIDEO - Laporte out for 6 months - Guardiola

Laporte out for 6 months - Guardiola
223 views | 00:23
SNTV

32 minutes agoUpdated 23 minutes ago

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits that his key central defender Aymeric Laporte will not be fit again until January or February.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos