'Four, not three' - Pep corrects journalist in press conference

VIDEO - 'Four, not three' - Pep Guardiola corrects journalist in press conference
See moreSee less
Football
Is Gabriel Jesus' loyalty to Man City about to be tested by a European giant?3,615 views • 37 minutes ago
'Four, not three' - Pep corrects journalist in press conference82 views • Just now
'De Gea is best keeper in world' - Solskjaer defends De Gea36 views • 37 minutes ago
'Result totally unfair on us' - Mourinho on Wolves defeat72 views • 37 minutes ago
'Not the first time & won't be the last' jokes Ancelotti after red card17 views • 37 minutes ago
Klopp: You can't break records just because you want to202 views • 29/02/2020 at 22:37
Lampard not worried by misfiring Chelsea strikers155 views • 29/02/2020 at 22:01
Diego Simeone ready to tempt Chelsea star to Atletico – Euro Papers2,926 views • 29/02/2020 at 11:43
Mourinho: Son banned from Spurs training ground due to coronavirus threat3,168 views • 29/02/2020 at 12:27
More videos
Is Gabriel Jesus' loyalty to Man City about to be tested by a European giant?
Pinturault takes combined victory and crystal globe
WATCH - Barker wins points gold at World Championships
Double delight for Belarus as Elena Kruchinkina takes victory
Karl Geiger claims fourth World Cup win of season
'De Gea is best keeper in world' - Solskjaer defends De Gea