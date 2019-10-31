Football > League Cup

VIDEO - Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool could forfeit Carabao Cup quarter-final amid fixture pile-up

Klopp: ‘Find an appropriate date or we will forfeit quarter-final’
Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool will not play their League Cup quarter-final tie if it cannot be rescheduled to a suitable date.
