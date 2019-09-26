Football > League Cup

VIDEO - 'Special, special night' - Rochdale's 16-year-old Luke Matheson on scoring against United

'Special, special night' - 16-year-old Matheson on scoring against United
93 views | 02:17
Eurosport

42 minutes agoUpdated 22 minutes ago

Rochdale's 16-year-old star Luke Matheson reflects on scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford in their League Cup clash.
