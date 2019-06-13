Football > Liga

VIDEO - Eden Hazard is unveiled to the crowd at the Bernabeu

Eden Hazard is unveiled to the crowd at the Bernabeu
2,852 views | 02:09
Eurosport

13 hours agoUpdated 19 minutes ago

Watch Eden Hazard get unveiled to the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos