Football > Liga

VIDEO - Football news - Euro Papers: Shock twist as PSG offer Neymar to Real Madrid

Euro Papers: Shock twist as PSG offer Barca target Neymar to Real Madrid
7,672 views | 01:15
Euro Papers

9 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

The talk all summer has been that Barcelona will sign Neymar - but now Paris Saint-Germain have offered him to Real Madrid.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos