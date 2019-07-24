Zidane: Bale played well but I make the decisions

Football video - Zinedine Zidane: Gareth Bale played well but I make the decisions
See moreSee less
Football
Zidane: Bale played well but I make the decisions117 views • 13 minutes ago
Guardiola 'wants Sane to stay' at City1 view • Just now
Euro Papers: Dybala willing to leave Juve to help Pogba pursuit4,684 views • 10 hours ago
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Hopefully we can win more this season'169 views • 5 hours ago
Euro Papers: Real Madrid using Gareth Bale as bait to get Neymar6,255 views • 22/07/2019 at 13:17
Euro Papers: Inter turn to Dzeko as Man Utd dig in over Lukaku price4,123 views • Yesterday at 12:35
Maurizio Sarri: Cristiano Ronaldo is free to play where he wants1,993 views • 22/07/2019 at 13:33
Mauricio Pochettino: I don’t know if Spurs are signing Gareth Bale462 views • 22/07/2019 at 13:28
Jurgen Klopp: ‘It’s not fair to judge young boys’467 views • 22/07/2019 at 13:19
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Wiggins podcast: Shock at Rowe being expelled, blow for Thomas
Watch bizarre incident that got Rowe and Martin expelled
#TheBreakaway - Hilarious Peter Sagan has Bradley Wiggins and Orla Chennaoui in stitches
'Brain-fart' - Wiggins and Smith analyse Rowe v Martin incident
Brad on a Bike - Wiggins chats to Van Avermaet and deals with the sweltering heat
Stage 17 highlights as Trentin cruises to victory, Martin gets angry