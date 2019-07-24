Football > Liga

VIDEO - Zinedine Zidane: Gareth Bale played well but I make the decisions

Zinedine Zidane: Gareth Bale played well but I make the decisions
25 views | 00:43
SNTV

32 minutes ago

Zinedine Zidane was happy with Gareth Bale's role in the comeback penalty win over Arsenal, but insisted the Welshman will still leave Real Madrid.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos