Zidane on Bale - 'I won't forbid him' from playing golf

VIDEO - Football news - Zinedine Zidane on Gareth Bale - 'I won't forbid him' from playing golf
See moreSee less
Football
Zidane on Bale - 'I won't forbid him' from playing golf29 views • Just now
'In this case I must say something' - Kovac angry over Bailey rumours68 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Barca 'launch final assault' for Neymar6,287 views • 21 hours ago
Euro Papers: Spurs and United battle it out for world-class Dybala transfer5,494 views • 30/07/2019 at 13:35
Euro Papers: Shock Prem club closes on Juventus star Moise Kean6,659 views • 29/07/2019 at 13:55
'They should change my job title' - Pochettino on transfers626 views • 22 hours ago
'I fell in love with Maradona' - De Rossi at his Boca Juniors presentation627 views • 30/07/2019 at 12:21
Lewandowski 'regrets' Hummels decision 'not to help us anymore'1,493 views • 29/07/2019 at 13:49
Solskjaer: When Pogba doesn't play it is no longer the starting team1,681 views • 22 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Murray 'in a much better place' than a year ago
'In this case I must say something' - Kovac angry over Bailey rumours
Euro Papers: Barca 'launch final assault' for Neymar
Euro Papers: Spurs and United battle it out for world-class Dybala transfer
Van der Sande wins final stage as Vliegen takes overall victory
Brad on a Bike: Champagne moments as Wiggins rides the final stage