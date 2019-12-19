Football > Liga

Football video - 'My Real Madrid players were better than Barcelona in Clasico' - Zinedine Zidane

'My Real Madrid players were better than Barcelona' - Zidane
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says his players were better than Barcelona and deserved to win the Clasico.
