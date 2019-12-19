Football > Liga

Football video - Real Madrid were 'dominating' against Barcelona in Clasico - Ernesto Valverde

Real Madrid were 'dominating' in Clasico - Valverde
347 views | 00:56
Eurosport

3 hours ago

Ernesto Valverde admits that Real Madrid had the upper hand for much of the Clasico against his Barcelona side.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos