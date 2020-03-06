Football > Liga

VIDEO - 'He has been scoring goals for 14 years' - Setien not concerned by Messi's barren spell

'He has been scoring goals for 14 years' - Setien not concerned by Messi's barren spell
7 views | 00:33
SNTV

Just now

Barcelona will host Real Sociedad on Saturday looking to put the pain of El Clasico defeat behind them from six days ago.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos