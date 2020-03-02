'I have a wonderful team' - Zidane lauds Real after Clasico win

VIDEO - 'I have a wonderful team' - Zinedine Zidane after Real Madrid's El Clasico win over Barcelona
See moreSee less
Football
'I have a wonderful team' - Zidane lauds Real after Clasico win73 views • 15 minutes ago
Is Gabriel Jesus' loyalty to Man City about to be tested by a European giant?3,753 views • 12 hours ago
'Four, not three' - Pep corrects journalist in press conference687 views • 11 hours ago
'De Gea is best keeper in world' - Solskjaer defends De Gea75 views • 12 hours ago
'Result totally unfair on us' - Mourinho on Wolves defeat226 views • 12 hours ago
'Not the first time & won't be the last' jokes Ancelotti after red card58 views • 12 hours ago
Klopp: You can't break records just because you want to221 views • 29/02/2020 at 22:37
Lampard not worried by misfiring Chelsea strikers174 views • 29/02/2020 at 22:01
Diego Simeone ready to tempt Chelsea star to Atletico – Euro Papers3,013 views • 29/02/2020 at 11:43
More videos
Moscon disqualified after reacting with rage following crash
'Oooh!' - Braathen suffers nasty crash on 'brutal' Hinterstoder course
Angry Moscon hurls numbers to floor after disqualification
Is Gabriel Jesus' loyalty to Man City about to be tested by a European giant?
Pinturault takes combined victory and crystal globe
WATCH - Barker wins points gold at World Championships