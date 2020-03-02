Football > Liga

VIDEO - 'I have a wonderful team' - Zinedine Zidane after Real Madrid's El Clasico win over Barcelona

'I have a wonderful team' - Zidane lauds Real after Clasico win
73 views | 01:16
Eurosport

22 minutes agoUpdated 15 minutes ago

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane believes he has a 'wonderful team' after his side beat Barcelona in El Clasico.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos