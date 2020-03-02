Football > Liga

VIDEO - 'It doesn't change anything' - Setien plays down El Clasico defeat

'It doesn't change anything' - Setien plays down El Clasico defeat
10 views | 01:16
Eurosport

Just now

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien played down his team's 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico, saying that it doesn't change that much in the title race.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
More videos