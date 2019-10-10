Football > Liga

VIDEO - Lionel Messi hits out at 'lies' after Antoine Griezmann rumours

Messi hits out at 'lies' after Griezmann rumours
163 views | 00:46
Eurosport

Just now

Lionel Messi addressed rumours that he didn't want Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos