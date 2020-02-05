Football > Liga

VIDEO - 'There are problems at every club' - Barca boss on Messi & Abidal dispute

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien insisted that Lionel Messi's dispute with the club's sporting director Eric Abidal is common at every football club.
