VIDEO - Thomas Tuchel exclusive: Kylian Mbappe even counts goals in training!
See moreSee less
Football
Euro Papers: Eden Hazard presentation at Real Madrid next week6,834 views • Just now
Klopp has pop at Pep ahead of Champions League final1,265 views • 4 hours ago
Tuchel exclusive: Neymar takes everything to heart321 views • 1 hour ago
Tuchel exclusive: Mbappe even counts goals in training!28 views • 54 minutes ago
Wijnaldum: Last year's pain will help Liverpool against Spurs93 views • 4 hours ago
Concern as Neymar limps out of Brazil training ahead of Copa America63 views • 3 hours ago
Klopp: This isn't just another Premier League game173 views • 4 hours ago
Sadio Mane: Winning Champions League would be a 'dream'114 views • 3 hours ago
Maurizio Sarri: Now is not the time to talk about Juventus97 views • 3 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Eden Hazard presentation at Real Madrid next week
‘Start writing history’ – Commissioner McEnroe’s message for Kyrgios
Klopp has pop at Pep ahead of Champions League final
Tuchel exclusive: Neymar takes everything to heart
Watch Bradley Wiggins rant about Engels and lack of support for Roglic
60 Second Pro - Mastering the serve with Cilic