Football > Ligue 1

VIDEO - Football news - Neymar trains with PSG team-mates as transfer rumours whirl

Neymar trains with PSG team-mates as transfer rumours whirl
5 views | 00:28
SNTV

19 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Neymar attended training with PSG but his future remains in some doubt.

LEAGUE 1

LEAGUE 1
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos