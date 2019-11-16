Football

VIDEO - Lionel Messi plays up Brazil rivalry after Argentina win

Messi plays up Brazil rivalry after Argentina win
Lionel Messi was quick to point out how keenly beating rivals Brazil will be felt by Argentina after he scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory.
