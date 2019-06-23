Football

VIDEO - Lionel Messi trains ahead of Argentina's crucial showdown with Qatar

Eurosport

43 minutes agoUpdated 6 minutes ago

Argentina held its last training session at Estadio Beira Rio in Porto Alegre this Saturday ahead of Copa America clash against Qatar.
