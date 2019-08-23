VIDEO - LIVE: Europa League draw as Arsenal, Man Utd and Wolves learn fate
See moreSee less
Football
LIVE: Europa League draw as Arsenal, Man Utd and Wolves learn fate442 views • Just now
'Not yet!' - Ronaldo jokes about Messi dinner1,916 views • 13 hours ago
WATCH - Eric Cantona's incredible speech at the Champions League draw5,516 views • 17 hours ago
Euro Papers - Neymar on cusp of Barca return as club chiefs meet to thrash out deal5,423 views • 22 hours ago
PSG plot their Neymar replacements - Euro Papers6,484 views • 28/08/2019 at 12:51
Euro Papers: Will Madrid sacrifice Vinicius to land Neymar ahead of Barca?6,163 views • 27/08/2019 at 12:03
United to flog flop to Italy for £22m loss - Euro Papers8,596 views • 26/08/2019 at 15:23
Pochettino: I don't know if Eriksen has played last game, situation is 'so difficult'2,033 views • 25/08/2019 at 23:49
Euro Papers: Dybala agent gives PSG move update after Spurs and United interest3,754 views • 25/08/2019 at 14:43
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Ben Affleck, Mick Jagger… Ed Miliband - Cycling’s uncanny lookalikes!
'Not yet!' - Ronaldo jokes about Messi dinner
WATCH - Eric Cantona's incredible speech at the Champions League draw
Flecha tackles the 'wall' of Alto Mas de la Costa in Stage 7 recon
‘Family honour is restored!’ – Herrada wins Stage 6
Euro Papers - Neymar on cusp of Barca return as club chiefs meet to thrash out deal