VIDEO - Liverpool fans can sing about winning the league, we will not join that party - Klopp
See moreSee less
Football
Barca face competition for Serie A wonderkid - Euro Papers3,008 views • 10 hours ago
Liverpool fans can sing about winning the league, we will not join that party - Klopp272 views • 18 minutes ago
Solskjaer confirms Rashford stress fracture and hints at emergency signings193 views • 1 hour ago
Euro Papers - Is Modric going to be a Conte player?2,682 views • Yesterday at 15:29
Guardiola not happy about VAR penalty decision543 views • 22 hours ago
Euro Papers: Bruno Fernandes 'goes on strike to force United move' - but will it work?5,881 views • 17/01/2020 at 15:13
It's a 'catastrophe' moving AFCON to winter - Klopp395 views • 17/01/2020 at 21:00
Man Utd target prepares his goodbyes ahead of €70m transfer – Euro Papers9,345 views • 16/01/2020 at 13:35
Panic in Paris as Mbappe stalls on new deal - Euro Papers6,396 views • 15/01/2020 at 13:33
More videos
'Somebody is making an awful noise!' - Fart machine disrupts Masters final
Barca face competition for Serie A wonderkid - Euro Papers
Direz beats out Moerzinger for first win
Direz knocks out Shiffrin
Watch Federer surprise his team with amusing game of hide and seek
Solskjaer confirms Rashford stress fracture and hints at emergency signings