City honour Kompany with sculpture and named road

VIDEO - Man City honour Vincent Kompany with sculpture and named road

1 minute agoUpdated Just now

Vincent Kompany was honoured by Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak with a road name and a sculpture for his achievements and contribution to the club on Wednesday.
