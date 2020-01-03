United and Pogba at breaking point as Juve wait in the wings - Euro Papers

VIDEO - Manchester United and Paul Pogba at breaking point as Juventus wait in the wings - Euro Papers
See moreSee less
Football
United and Pogba at breaking point as Juve wait in the wings - Euro Papers3,037 views • Just now
Rooney reacts to Derby debut - 'I've watched this league for a long time and I'm ready for it'284 views • 14 hours ago
Mourinho says 'I was rude to an idiot' in press conference1,535 views • 01/01/2020 at 21:35
Euro Papers: Liverpool worry as Real have 'first contact' with Mane7,717 views • 01/01/2020 at 14:32
'VAR takes half an hour to see if there's a toe nail' - Klopp512 views • 01/01/2020 at 18:55
'Brighton draw showed good and bad of Chelsea' - Lampard266 views • 01/01/2020 at 18:58
Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives in Milan to hero's reception1,016 views • 23 hours ago
Neymar could terminate his PSG contract – Euro Papers8,559 views • 24 hours ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Paul Pogba out for 'three or four weeks'59 views • Yesterday at 10:33
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Van der Poel's greatest win so far... in his own words
Rooney reacts to Derby debut - 'I've watched this league for a long time and I'm ready for it'
Mourinho says 'I was rude to an idiot' in press conference
Euro Papers: Liverpool worry as Real have 'first contact' with Mane
'VAR takes half an hour to see if there's a toe nail' - Klopp
'Brighton draw showed good and bad of Chelsea' - Lampard