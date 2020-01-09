Football

VIDEO - Manchester United challenge Inter for Arturo Vidal's signature - Euro Papers

Manchester United challenge Inter for Arturo Vidal's signature - Euro Papers
612 views | 01:05
Euro Papers

Just now

In today's Euro Papers by Luke Elbishlawi: Arturo Vidal wants out of Barcelona, and Manchester United think they can beat Inter Milan to his signature.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos