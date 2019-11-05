Euro Papers: Icardi will do anything to make PSG switch permanent

VIDEO - Mauro Icardi has been on fire for PSG and now he wants a permanent transfer.
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Icardi will do anything to make PSG switch permanent66 views • Just now
Euro Papers: (Future) Arsenal star on Real Madrid wish list7,922 views • 24 hours ago
Heartbreak for PSG as Mbappe’s dream move revealed – Euro Papers20,072 views • 03/11/2019 at 15:49
Euro Papers: Zlatan close to shock Serie A move6,490 views • 02/11/2019 at 15:07
Man Utd v Barcelona for £100m-rated Inter striker - Euro Papers10,480 views • 01/11/2019 at 14:15
Arsenal and Spurs battle for ‘next Jordi Alba’ – Euro Papers6,931 views • 31/10/2019 at 12:32
Euro Papers - Juventus target top Premier League trio, Eriksen, Son and Salah6,653 views • 30/10/2019 at 14:12
Bale to China is back ON! - Euro Papers3,871 views • 29/10/2019 at 12:14
‘Sign him’ - Van der Vaart texts Spurs chairman about Ajax sensation8,862 views • 28/10/2019 at 14:39
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: (Future) Arsenal star on Real Madrid wish list
'Number six sounds good' - Hamilton delighted to win world title again
Heartbreak for PSG as Mbappe’s dream move revealed – Euro Papers
‘I fight with a Bushido mindset’ - Kazuyasu Minobe on the noble sport of fencing
Emery: 'Aubameyang can be new Arsenal captain'
Alisson: Liverpool concede 'bad' goals