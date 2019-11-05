Football

VIDEO - Mauro Icardi has been on fire for PSG and now he wants a permanent transfer.

Euro Papers: Icardi will do anything to make PSG switch permanent
66 views | 01:40
Euro Papers

Just now

Mauro Icardi has been on fire for PSG and now he wants a permanent transfer.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos