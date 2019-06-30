Football > Meiji Yasuda J1 League

VIDEO - David Villa and Andres Iniesta score stunners in thrilling eight-goal Vissel Kobe's victory

David Villa and Andres Iniesta score stunners in thrilling eight-goal Vissel Kobe's victory
Watch highlights of Vissel Kobe's thrilling 5-3 victory over Nagoya that saw both David Villa and Andres Iniesta scoring stunning goals.
