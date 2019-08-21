Football > Meiji Yasuda J1 League

VIDEO - "It's been an amazing 18 years!" - Fernando Torres reflects on career ahead of final match

"It's been an amazing 18 years!" - Fernando Torres reflects on career ahead of final match
120 views | 00:58
Eurosport

44 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Fernando Torres reflects on his career ahead of his final match.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos