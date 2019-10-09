Football

VIDEO - Messi feared Neymar would join Real Madrid... and he still could - Euro Papers

Euro Papers

17 minutes agoUpdated 6 minutes ago

In today's Euro Papers we report on a story that has swept the Spanish press on Wednesday October 9, with Lionel Messi saying he thought Neymar might sign for Real Madrid.
